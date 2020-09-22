Inmate with COVID-19 dies at eastern Oregon prison

The man is the seventh inmate to die after testing positive for the virus, corrections officials say.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — An inmate at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County died Monday after testing positive for coronavirus, prison officials say.

The man, who was in his 80's, died at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

Officials have not yet released whether the inmate's death was a direct result of his COVID-19 infection. A medical examiner will investigate and determine the cause of death.

The man is the seventh inmate to die after testing positive for the virus, prison officials say. As of Monday, 937 prisoners and 247 corrections employees across Oregon have tested positive.

Nearly 5,000 of the Oregon Department of Corrections' 14,000 adult inmates have been tested so far.