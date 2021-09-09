President Joe Biden to visit Boise next week

The president will visit the National Interagency Fire Center during his Monday afternoon stop in the City of Trees.

BOISE, Idaho — United States President Joe Biden will travel to Boise on Monday, Sept. 13, the White House announced in a statement.

The president will visit the National Interagency Fire Center while in the City of Trees. Idaho is one of a host of Western states hit hard this year by drought and wildfire.

The trip will be Biden's first to Idaho since his election as president. The Boise stop will be part of a tour of the West: After Idaho, the president is set to visit Sacramento, California to survey wildfire damage; Long Beach, California to participate in an event with Gov.Gavin Newsom; and Denver, Colorado, where he will participate in a Build Back Better event, according to the White House.

Biden previously came to Idaho as vice president in 2009 for the Special Olympics World Winter Games. Former President Barack Obama visited the Gem State twice, once in 2008 and again in 2015, but Biden did not accompany him on those trips.

NIFC spokeswoman Jessica Gardetto said the agency learned of the president's upcoming visit Thursday morning. NIFC leaders will meet with Biden's advance team Thursday night to get more details, she said.

Gardetto said that the president indicated he is "interested n the national wildfire situation" and has plans to visit the Caldor Fire after his Boise stop.

KTVB is working to confirm additional details about the visit. Check back for updates.

#NationalFireNews: 79 large #wildfires are actively burning in 10 states with critical weather conditions & evacuation orders in place for residents in CA, MN, MT & WA. YTD, 43,869 fires have burned 5,165,103 acres on the 57th day at National #PreparednessLevel 5. #FireYear2021 pic.twitter.com/v3xvka9poG — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 9, 2021

