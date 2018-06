BOISE -- The lights are back on in Boise after a sweeping power outage knocked out electricity to nearly 13,000 customers.

The outage began at 9:18 a.m., cutting power to homes and businesses as well as stoplights, reducing traffic to a crawl in some parts of downtown Boise.

Drivers should treat any non-functioning traffic signal as a four-way stop.

Idaho Power had the power restored by 10:15 a.m. No word yet on the cause.

