NAMPA, Idaho — Electricity has been restored in Nampa after a wreck into a power pole icut off power to hundreds of customers Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 400 block of 6th Street North at about 6 a.m., police say. The impact knocked down the power pole, bringing power lines down with it.

The driver involved in the crash wasn't hurt, officials say.

According to Idaho Power, a total of 413 customers in the area were without power. Crews worked to get the lines back up, ultimately restored power to everyone in the area by later Wednesday morning.