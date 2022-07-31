Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle are without power due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard.
According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m., and the cause is not yet known, but they believe it may be line interference. A crew has been dispatched and is on site.
Power is estimated to be restored later tonight, at around 6 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
