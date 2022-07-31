x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers

According to Idaho Power, the cause of the outage is not yet known, but a crew has been dispatched and is on site.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle are without power due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard.

According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m., and the cause is not yet known, but they believe it may be line interference. A crew has been dispatched and is on site.

Power is estimated to be restored later tonight, at around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Credit: Idaho Power

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Daily 7 newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Freeway Dust Devil?