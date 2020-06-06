Nearly 13,000 people without power in Boise

Idaho Power expects the power to back on by midnight.

BOISE, Idaho — Update: As of 10:17 p.m. Friday, nearly 13,000 people are still without power.

Over 12,000 Boise residents are now without power on Friday night, according to Idaho Power.

Idaho Power's outage map states there are 12,833 customers without power as of 9:45 p.m. Friday.

An Idaho Power crew is now at the scene to restore power, but it may not be back on until midnight, according to the outage map.

The zip codes affected by the sudden power outage are 83702 and 83703.

Rebecca Best Craig, a member of KTVB's Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group, posted that they are also without power in Garden City.

A spokesperson with Idaho Power told KTVB that two lines were heading to a substation went out, and crew is now there making repairs.

The cause of the outage was weather-related.