Nearly 13,000 people without power in Boise

Idaho Power expects the power to back on by midnight.
Credit: AP
A view of electrical power lines near Moraga Way in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Business continue to be closed due to the recent Pacific Gas and Electric shutdown. The utility began restoring power to Bay Area residents Thursday, taking the first steps in what could be a days-long process to end an outage that left many homes and businesses in the dark. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/East Bay Times via AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Update: As of 10:17 p.m. Friday, nearly 13,000 people are still without power.

Over 12,000 Boise residents are now without power on Friday night, according to Idaho Power.

Idaho Power's outage map states there are 12,833 customers without power as of 9:45 p.m. Friday.

An Idaho Power crew is now at the scene to restore power, but it may not be back on until midnight, according to the outage map

The zip codes affected by the sudden power outage are 83702 and 83703.

Rebecca Best Craig, a member of KTVB's Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group, posted that they are also without power in Garden City.

A spokesperson with Idaho Power told KTVB that two lines were heading to a substation went out, and crew is now there making repairs. 

The cause of the outage was weather-related.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

