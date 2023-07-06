Power outage hits busy area of Ada County

The largest outage area includes the Eagle & Fairview area and some surrounding neighborhoods in Meridian and West Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Homes and businesses in parts of Meridian and Boise have been hit with power outages Thursday.

Generally speaking, the largest outage area is between Five Mile and Locust Grove roads east to west, and Ustick and Victory roads north to south. Idaho Power said 335 business and residential customers are affected. The outage area includes some of the busiest intersections and commercial areas in Idaho.

The cause of the outage, first reported at about 11:30 a.m., is believed to be caused by line interference. Idaho Power said service should be restored by 1 p.m.

Another outage in Boise hit the Highlands neighborhood and some of the foothills generally along Bogus Basin Road. Idaho Power said the outage started at 5:45 a.m. As of noon Thursday, it was affecting 46 customers. The company lists line interference as the probable cause.

Line interference is also suspected in an outage affecting about 40 customers in the Oreana and Grand View areas southwest of Mountain Home. The outage started shortly before 9 a.m. Service was restored before noon Thursday.

