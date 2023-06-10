3 injured in crash between truck, semi in Twin Falls

Police said the intersection of Pole Line Road and Fillmore Street was blocked for nearly five hours Friday following the crash.

BOISE, Idaho — Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash in Twin Falls at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Pole Line Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

Police said in a news release a 65-year-old man from Rupert was driving east on Pole Line in a 2000 Freightliner pulling a trailer full of potatoes. The driver failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into a 2019 Chevy Silverado making a U-turn. The Silverado was driven by a 66-year-old man with a 63-year-old passenger, both from Pleasant Grove, Utah.

The collision caused the trailer being pulled by the Freightliner to overturn and spill potatoes over the road.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital by ambulance, while the passenger was taken by helicopter, according to ISP.

Police said the intersection was blocked for nearly five hours following the crash.

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

