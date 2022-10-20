Potato truck tips over near Highway 24 in Adams County

The potato truck tipped between the Bench Road and Highway 24 roundabout in Adams County. Nobody was injured in the incident.

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck carrying thousands of potatoes tipped over on Thursday near Othello.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the potato truck tipped between the Bench Road and Highway 24 roundabout in Adams County.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrived at the scene and handled the investigation.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.