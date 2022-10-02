'Find a job and don't steal': Suspect caught on camera pickpocketing 93-year-old man

The victim's wallet contained $1,000 from the social security check he'd just cashed.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland police are trying to identify the person caught on camera stealing from a 93-year-old man.

It happened the morning of Jan. 25, outside U.S. Bank's Stadium branch near Southwest 18th Avenue and Yamhill Street.

Security cameras showed the suspect following the victim, 93-year-old Stan Baumhofer, who had just left the bank. Baumhofer was using a walker when the suspect came up from behind, took Baumhofer’s wallet from his back pocket and ran away. Baumhofer turned around, stunned.

“Obviously I was unable to defend myself or chase or do anything about a pickpocket,” said Baumhofer. “I screamed after him and called the police and they were there within 3 minutes.”

Police said the suspect ran a couple of blocks before ducking into Coco Donuts on Southwest 17th and Morrison. Inside the shop, security footage showed the suspect rifling through his bags before buying a coffee and donut.

If he used money from Baumhofer’s wallet, he definitely had change to spare.

“There was $1,000 in that pocketbook that he took,” said Baumhofer. “It'd be nice to have that back as my only income is social security.”

The suspect is described as a white man his 30s, 5-foot 8-inches tall, balding with short, shaved hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and a black t-shirt with an Eiffel Tower picture on it. He also had on black shoes with white soles and a black hat.

Baumhofer is hoping someone will recognize the suspect and come forward. He also offered the suspect some advice.

“Find a job and don't steal,” he said. “Especially from helpless elderly people.”