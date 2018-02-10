WILDER—Police are searching for a teen who they say is missing and endangered.

The Wilder Police Department says 14-year-old Jasmyne Olenik was last seen leaving Wilder High School Monday morning.

Jasmyne is believed to be with a felon named Hector Flores Arias. Police say both Jasmyne’s phone and Arias' phone is turned off.

Jasmyne is 5’ 04” and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a backpack with flowers.

Arias is 35 years old, 5’ 05” and 160 lbs. According to Idaho Department of Correction records, Arias is currently on parole in a 2016 felony drug case. His criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence and drug possession.

Investigators have not said whether the teen went with Arias willingly. No AMBER Alert has been issued in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7531.

