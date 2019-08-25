ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police say two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21, near Hilltop Station.

An Idaho State Police trooper confirmed the two deaths to KTVB crews at the scene.

"The male occupant of the Chevy Trailblazer was transported with serious injuries by ground ambulance and the two occupants in the Rav 4 were pronounced deceased at the scene, it was a male and a female," Jason Maxfield with Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., according to Ada County Dispatch.

"Both vehicles actually caught on fire during this crash," Maxfield said.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people who died or said how badly hurt the third person was.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 21 for about three hours.

"I just ran into town real quick to grab some ice cream for my wife on a hot day and started making the trip back home and saw the accident about a half-mile ahead of me," Larry Lansdowne, who was caught in the traffic, said."Firetrucks were already in route, there was fire coming from the vehicles."

Officials say Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police, Boise Fire Department, Idaho State Police, and Ada County Paramedics are all responding to the crash.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.

