Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police.
Here's what we know: The shooting took place on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The two other victims hurt in the shooting are receiving medical care.
The University of Virginia Police Department identified the suspect as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, who was at large and considered armed and dangerous. He was taken into custody Monday morning.
As law enforcement agencies look for him, people in the area were ordered to shelter in place, but it has since been lifted. For questions, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.
11:40 a.m. - Charges that the suspect faces
UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Jones was charged with three counts each of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
He added that the charges could change if new information becomes available and will consult the Commonwealth's Attorney on the matter.
11:15 a.m. - Suspect in custody
During the Monday morning press conference, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo confirmed Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody.
He was notified midway through the press conference. Following a brief pause, Longo said," Just need a moment to thank God. What a sigh of relief."
11:12 a.m. - Officials confirm identities of those killed
UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed that the three people who died were football players. They were:
- Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach.
- Lavel Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina.
- D'Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida.
Of the two other victims, one is in critical condition and the other is expected to recover. Ryan also said the shooting happened on a bus full of students returning from a field trip.
11 a.m. - Press conference
Officials are giving an update over 12 hours after the shooting at the University of Virginia was reported. Watch it live at the top of this story.
10:38 a.m. - Shelter-in-place lifted
The shelter-in-place order was lifted following "a thorough search on and around Grounds," UVA police said. A large police presence will remain.
The UVA Police Department made the announcement shortly after 10:30 a.m. The press conference regarding the shooting investigation is expected at 11 a.m.
9:32 a.m. - Press conference coming
Authorities will hold a press conference at 11 a.m., over 12 hours after the shooting at the University of Virginia was reported.
13News Now will provide live coverage.
8:16 a.m. - Number for non-emergency medical needs
The UVA Police Department said those sheltering in place with a non-emergency medical need can call 434-243-0968.
7:45 a.m. - Top Virginia officials weigh in on shooting
Hours after several people were shot at the University of Virginia, Virginia's top officials are sharing their thoughts.
"Praying for those at UVA," Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears wrote on Twitter.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares offered his prayers for the UVA family and community, saying his office is helping with the investigation.
"The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case," Miyares tweeted. "We will provide more information at the appropriate time."
Both of Virginia's U.S. senators also responded to the shooting.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he is thinking of those impacted by the "tragic act of violence" at UVA.
"Please continue to follow all guidance from local law enforcement as they continue to coordinate the search for the perpetrator," Warner tweeted.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that action is needed to make communities safer.
"Heartbroken to hear of another Virginia community devastated by gun violence," Kaine wrote. "Praying for the UVA community and closely monitoring the situation."
7:30 a.m. - Search for suspect continues
The UVA Police Department said the search for Christopher Jones continues. People at UVA's grounds should continue to shelter in place.
For questions about what's happening, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.
6:45 a.m. - ATF joins investigation of shooting
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is responding to help Virginia State Police and the university investigate the shooting.
The agency's Washington field division, which covers Virginia, tweeted about the investigation shortly after 6:30 a.m.
6:35 a.m. - What UVA's president is saying
Shortly after 4:30 a.m., University President Jim Ryan confirmed that three people died and two others were hurt in the shooting.
Ryan didn't identify the victims or say if they were UVA students but said the university working with the families of the victims. He added they will share more details as soon as they can.
"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote.
Ryan also confirmed that the suspect, Christopher Jones, is a UVA student. As of 6:30 a.m., he remains at large and several law enforcement agencies are searching for him.
6:16 a.m. - Search for suspect underway
UVA's emergency management said to expect increased law enforcement presence as they search for Christopher Darnell Jones in the area of the university's grounds.
Officials asked people to continue sheltering in place.
6:13 a.m. - Youngkin says Virginia State Police is helping
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Suzanne, are praying for the UVA community.
He added that Virginia State Police is working with the UVA police department and local authorities, advising people to shelter in place while they work to find the suspect.