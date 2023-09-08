Police shooting in Star leaves one man dead

On Thursday night police responded to a man threatening to harm himself, Star Police said.

STAR, Idaho — A 41-year-old man is dead after a police shooting on Thursday night according to the Star Police Department (SPD).

Police say that they were contacted by someone just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday night. The caller said that a man was threatening to harm himself and was talking about suicide. SPD said they responded to the call to find the man in a field on the west side of Highway 16, south of Floating Feather Road. Police said they could see him holding a handgun near his head.

Police said in a news release that they asked the man several times to drop the gun, but that he refused to do so. Officers "heard a gunshot" and saw the man fall to the ground, but said they could see him breathing.

The man then grabbed the gun, sat up and yelled at officers while waving the gun in the air. This is when an officer fired their gun and the man fell to the ground again, but still continued to move, SPD said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and started giving the man medical treatment shortly after. He died at the hospital and his identity has not yet been released.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating this case with Garden City PD as the lead and the officer involved is placed on administrative leave, which is typical for this type of incident. Police said that the officer in the shooting was not hurt.

