2 schools sheltering in place during suspect search in Boise

All students and staff at Capital High and Valley View Elementary are safe, the district says.

BOISE, Idaho — Capital High and Valley View Elementary are sheltering in place as police search the neighborhood for a suspect.

Ada County Dispatch told KTVB that a suspect ran away from officers in that area. The suspect has not been apprehended, and his identity has not been released.

Police say the suspect tried to evade Garden City Police in a stolen car, then crashed into a house and ran away.

All students and staff are safe, according to the Boise School District. Police say there is no known threat to the schools themselves, and that the shelter in place order is a precaution.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5'8" and 165 pounds. He had his hair in a ponytail and was wearing a dark-colored Adidas T-shirt, black pants and black and white shoes. He was carrying a backpack or slingpack, according to police.

There is a large police presence in the area. Officers have set up a perimeter around the area, and are currently searching around Glenwood Street and Goddard Road.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said classes and other school operations are still going on. the schools have not been placed in lockdown.

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged to call police.