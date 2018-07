NAMPA -- Police are hoping to hear from anyone who recognizes a little girl found alone at a park in Nampa Friday afternoon.

The child, who is believed to be about three years old, was discovered in Lake View Park at about 12:45 p.m.

It's unclear whether she left at the park, or wandered away from her home on her own.

Anyone who recognizes the girl or has any information is urged to contact Nampa Police at 208.465.2257 op 2.

