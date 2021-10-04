The individual was last seen leaving his job site at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking an inmate who did not return to custody after he participated in the Work Release program.

In a press release from the sheriff’s office, they said Daniel Lee Munson is a 31-year-old who is serving a sentence for violation of a no contact order.

Munson is a white male, he is 5’09” and has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen by his employer at around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9. The release said he left the job site with his girlfriend, Heather R Bethel from Spokane.