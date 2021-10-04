COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking an inmate who did not return to custody after he participated in the Work Release program.
In a press release from the sheriff’s office, they said Daniel Lee Munson is a 31-year-old who is serving a sentence for violation of a no contact order.
Munson is a white male, he is 5’09” and has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen by his employer at around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9. The release said he left the job site with his girlfriend, Heather R Bethel from Spokane.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office requested that if anyone has any information about Munson’s whereabouts they are asked to contact them at (208) 446-1300 or their local law enforcement agency.