BOISE - Boise Police are asking for the public’s help locating an autistic teenager who went missing this morning and may be in the downtown area.

Officers are looking for 14-year-old Geordin. He was last seen on foot in the area of Americana Boulevard and Americana Terrace around 11:15 a.m. His direction of travel is unknown.

Geordin is around 5-foot-8 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, a gray and red “Deadpool” hat, and may be carrying a black and orange backpack.

Police say Geordin is autistic and functions as an 8 to 10-year-old, and does not like people. It is likely that he does not know downtown Boise and cannot get back to his family. He likes playgrounds and water.

Anyone who has seen Geordin or may have information about his location is urged to call 911 rather than approach him.

