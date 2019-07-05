NAMPA, Idaho — Police in Nampa are looking for a teenager who escaped from the juvenile detention center Tuesday afternoon.



He was last seen crossing the freeway south of the facility.



About eight to ten officers have join the search to find the teen. They are searching areas near 11 Avenue N., Kings and Comstock, and the interstate and Comstock. We are told there are lots of empty field and high grass in the search area.

Police say the teen is black, about 16 to 17 years old.



He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and black or blue sweatpants.



Police do not know how the teen escaped.



Anyone who has seen the teen is urged to call Nampa Police.