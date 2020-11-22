Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy who left home to walk his dog and never returned

Police say the boy left home at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog. His dog was later found unattended.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police announced on Saturday night that Mountain Home Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who left his home at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog.

Police say the dog was found unattended and the boy, William Michael Lahtinen, has not returned home.

William is described as about 4'6", weighs about 60 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and he might have a blue scooter with him.

Officials added that he has a birthmark on his nose and above his brow,