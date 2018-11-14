BOISE -- Police are searching for a 66-year-old man who has been missing from his home since Tuesday morning.

John was last seen at his house at 11:15 a.m. at his house McMillan and Five Mile roads. The man left behind his wallet and phone, but took his car, a dark green 1996 Infiniti.

Police say John's family is worried about him, and say he may need medical assistance. John's last name was not publicly released.

The missing man is described as 6'4" and 240 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. He walks with a limp on his right side, police say.

His Infiniti has an Idaho license plate #2102A. Police say it is similar to the photo below, but not the same car.

Anyone with information about John's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

