BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, who was last seen near the intersection of Broadway and Boise avenues.

Police say Vivian was last seen at Williams Park at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

She was wearing blue jean shorts and a maroon sweatshirt, according to investigators.

She is about 5' 4" and weighs roughly 110 pounds, police say.

Boise Police are considering Vivian as "an endangered runaway. "

Boise Police ask that anyone with information about Vivian call police dispatch at 208-377-6790.