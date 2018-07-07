BOISE - Boise Police say an autistic teenager who went missing this morning has been found safe and reunited with loved ones.

Officers were looking for 14-year-old Geordin. He was last seen on foot in the area of Americana Boulevard and Americana Terrace around 11:15 a.m.

Police put out an alert this afternoon asking the public for help finding Geordin. A citizen located him a short time later and called police.

From earlier:

Geordin is around 5-foot-8 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, a gray and red “Deadpool” hat, and may be carrying a black and orange backpack.

Police say Geordin is autistic and functions as an 8 to 10-year-old, and does not like people. It is likely that he does not know downtown Boise and cannot get back to his family. He likes playgrounds and water.

