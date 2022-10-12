Police: Officers recover body of man who fell into the Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy

According to officials, an adult male was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility and fell into the river.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers recovered the body of a man who fell into the South side of the Spokane River, Saturday near the Spokane Police Academy.

According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) officials, the man was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility, located at 2302 North Waterworks.

Officials said officers told him to leave, but he ignored the officers and fell into the water. Officials said rescue efforts were made by throwing out a rope to the victim, but no officers jumped into the water due to standard police protocol.

According to a press release by the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 12:41 p.m., the SFD and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) were called to a water rescue at the training facility.

Officials said after the male fell into the river, he went under the water and disappeared under the surface. Efforts to try to recover the man were made by using kayaks and drones by the SFD and SVFD Water Rescue Team.

After one hour of searching the area, an official member of the Sheriff's Dive Team located the male's body in approximately 15 feet of water near the location where he was last seen.

The training facility was located next to the upriver dam. Operations at the dam were shut down during the recovery of the body. No first responders were injured during the incident.

Officials said the body was in the water for approximately an hour. No more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

