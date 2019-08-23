BOISE, Idaho — Police say a shooting that left one man dead near the Boise State campus early Friday morning is not being investigated as a crime.

Boise Police were called out to the 900 block of Belmont Street at 2:45 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

"The circumstances around how the shooting happened are under investigation," the police department wrote in a tweet.

Investigators interviewed multiple people at the scene, and are not looking for any "outstanding subjects," according to the police department. No one is in custody.

Boise Police said later Friday morning that "detectives do not believe there is a criminal element" to the shooting. Authorities have not specified whether the incident is believed to be a suicide, an accident, or something else.

Several homes were blocked off by police tape for hours, but Belmont Street is open to traffic.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released. Check back for updates.