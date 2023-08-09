Police: Minor arrested after standoff in Caldwell

After a standoff that lasted hours in Caldwell, a minor is in custody.

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD), a minor is in custody after a hours-long stand-off with the CPD SWAT team.

The Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force asked the CPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to arrest the minor at his Berkley Avenue home in Caldwell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

CPD said that the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous at the time. They also said he wouldn't to let officers arrest him.

When the SWAT team arrived, they tried to use special tactics to de-escalate the situation, including chemical munitions and negotiating with the minor.

Hours after the SWAT team made it to the scene, police were able to arrest the suspect peacefully.

CPD said that the minor was suspected of committing gang-related crimes in both Ada and Payette counties.

"I am extremely proud of our Metro Task Force who were able to locate this subject before he was able to continue his path of violence across the valley. I want to personally highlight and commend our brave members of SWAT who used every tactical method reasonable to safely de-escalate the situation which ultimately led to his safe surrender," Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said in a press release posted to Facebook late Thursday night.

