Police: Meridian shooting victim now suspected of shooting herself

Meridian Police say the woman admitted to officers that she had a "negligent discharge" while at Kleiner Park.

The Meridian Police Department announced on Tuesday that the victim in a shooting that happened in a park two weeks ago is now the suspect in the case.

Police said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened at Kleiner Park in Meridian early that morning. The woman told officers that she didn't see or hear where the gunshot came from, and just walked home, after experiencing a sharp pain in her stomach.

She was taken into surgery and was in good condition following it.

The woman in her 50s was later confronted by investigators, and she misfired a gun, which was found in her home, while at the park, according to police.

Officers added that they found and recovered a handgun in her home.

The Meridian Police Department did not announce any pending charges against the woman but stated that the case would be handed off to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials also wanted to thank everyone in the community for their patience and cooperation during this case.

