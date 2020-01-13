MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man is in jail after a domestic violence incident during which he pointed a gun at his victim, according to police.

Tyson Rehmer, 30, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and malicious injury to property.

According to Meridian Police, officers were called out to a house on Centerpoint Way at 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic dispute.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, told police that she and Rehmer had been arguing when he took her phone and broke it.

The woman told officers that she had locked herself in a bathroom inside the house, but Rehmer kicked the door down and shoved her repeatedly. The suspect then grabbed a handgun, and pointed it at the woman, according to police.

Rehmer was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. Court records show that he had been arrested in a separate domestic violence case less than six months earlier. The misdemeanor charges in that case remain pending.

Rehmer is due to appear in court Jan. 27 on the new charges.

If you are a victim of domestic violence FACES of Hope is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All their services are free. You can also call the Women's and Children's Alliance hotline at 208-343-7025 or the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

