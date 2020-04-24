Police: Masked, gloved prowler targeted Meridian homes

Investigators say the man got into one of the houses through an unlocked garage door.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police are searching for a prowling suspect after the man was caught on camera trying to get into the garage of a Meridian home early Friday morning.

According to Meridian Police, officers were called out to a house in the 4000 block of South Bradcliff Avenue at 5:15 a.m. The met with the homeowner, who gave them footage from her security system that showed a man trying to get inside her garage through the man-door.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing, purple latex gloves, an N95 face mask and a backpack.

While he was trying to get inside, the prowler triggered a floodlight in front of the house, causing him to run away. Nothing was stolen, and police did not find any damage.

As officers were searching the neighborhood, they spotted a computer and a piece of a purple latex glove on the front lawn of a house in the 4000 block of South Marsala Avenue. Police contacted the owner of that house, and found out after further investigation that the suspect had gotten into the home through an unlocked garage door, and took the computer.

Al the stolen items were recovered, police say.

"The Meridian Police Department reminds residents to lock their doors, windows, and fence gates, especially at night," the department wrote in a release. "Also make it a routine to check doors, windows etc. to verify they are secure before going to bed."