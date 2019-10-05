BOISE, Idaho — A man wearing a vest with visible wires sticking out of it sparked chaos and an evacuation of the Boise Towne Square Mall Friday afternoon.

Boise Police say they received multiple calls about the man wearing "suspicious gear and clothing." At least one person told dispatchers the man "looked like a suicide bomber," according to police.

A KTVB employee was inside the mall's food court when an announcement was made over the P.A. system ordering everyone in the building to evacuate shortly before 1 p.m. A SWAT team and other officers then swarmed into the food court and apprehended the man, the employee said.

Police say the suspect was an all-white suit with a a camouflage military-style load-bearing vest underneath it. The wires sticking out of the vest were determined to be cell phone chargers, police say.

The entire mall was evacuated, with officers going into each of the stores in the mall, telling shoppers and employees to leave.

No one was injured, police say.

At 1:21 p.m., police said the scene is safe and the mall would be reopened.

Boise Police Watch Commander Patrick Avella said that even though the situation turned out to be "a non-issue," onlookers reacted correctly by alerting police when they saw something suspicious.

Avella said both that man and another person who was with him were let go after police determined no crime had been committed. The man wearing the vest did not appear to have been trying drawing attention to himself or frighten other shoppers with his outfit, Avella said.

"He didn't see a problem wearing what he was wearing," he said.