Police: Man hospitalized after car crashes into e-scooter in downtown Boise

Police said the man has serious injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is hospitalized after a car crashed into him while he was riding an e-scooter in downtown Boise, according to Boise police.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of 8th and Myrtle streets in downtown Boise.

Ada County Dispatch told KTVB that they received calls of the crash at about 1:20 p.m.

The man has serious injuries, according to investigators.

Dispatchers say it was a Ford SUV that crashed into the man.

A spokesperson for the Boise Police Department said there have been no arrests or citations issued at this time.

Lanes were blocked for a time, but have now reopened, according to officers.

It is unknown how the crash happened or who was at fault.