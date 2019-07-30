BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say one man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 95 near Council late Monday night.

Troopers say Michael R. Papaleo, 68, of Newport, Wash., was northbound on US 95 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle just before midnight. He drove of the left side of the highway and into a field where he became separated from the bike.

The crash happened at milepost 132.2, about four miles south of Council.

Police say that Papaleo died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.