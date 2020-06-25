Police looking for missing Nampa man, 94

Adolfo Flores was last seen near Caldwell Boulevard and Karcher Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 94-year-old Nampa man.

Adolfo Flores was last seen near Caldwell Boulevard and Karcher Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nampa police said in a Twitter post.

Flores is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who locates him is urged to call Nampa Police at 208-465-2257, option 2.