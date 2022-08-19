Missing 80-year-old man found safe

Charles Hammond of Canyon County was found safe after an ISP alert was issued.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Missing 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr was found safe on Friday afternoon, nearly 10 minutes after an alert was sent out about his disappearance.

In an alert issued Friday by ISP from Canyon County, Hammond was believed to be traveling in a 2013 black Mercedes 350 with California plate 6YHH978. He may have been trying to travel to Roseville, California or Greenville, South Carolina.

Hammond has Alzheimer's, according to his missing person poster.

He is 5'8, 185 lbs. with grey hair and blue eyes.

