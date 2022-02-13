Police investigating school threat written on bathroom wall

Photos shared on social media sites depict a threatening message written on a bathroom stall wall.

BOISE, Idaho — Meridian police are investigating a possible threat that appears to be scribbled on a school bathroom stall, threatening students.

Images of the threatening message have been circulating on social media. Parents have shared those images with KTVB, claiming the message was written on a stall wall at a school in the West Ada School District.

KTVB has reached out multiple times to the West Ada School District since Friday but has not yet received a reply.

Meridian police say they are aware of the potential danger and are investigating. A spokesperson for the Meridian Police Department told KTVB there will be an increased police presence at Merdian High School on Monday.

Another message shared on social media appears to be an email from the school district to parents warning about the threat:

"Currently, all students are safe and police will continue to investigate the validity of the threat. Student safety is a priority; therefore, we take all threats seriously and work with police to investigate and resolve them."

This story will be updated once more information is available.

