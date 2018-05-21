CALDWELL - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead in a canal Sunday evening.

Officers were called just after 8 p.m. to the canal off North 14th Avenue for a report of a body in the water.

When they arrived on scene, police found the victim face down in the water. Investigators say the man appeared to have drowned prior to officers' arrival.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family, but police described him as Hispanic.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

