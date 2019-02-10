MERIDIAN, Idaho — A boy died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on Eagle Road, police confirmed.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Eagle Road and Easy Jet Drive.

Meridian Police Lt. Berle Stokes tells KTVB that the boy was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The boy's name and age are not yet being released.

According to Stokes, the scooter was not an e-scooter. There is no word of if the boy was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers cleared the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

