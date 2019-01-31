NAMPA, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 84 in Nampa Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-84, just east of the Garrity Boulevard interchange.

A trooper on scene said there was one person in each car, and that the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and crashed into the other.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to treated for injuries. At this point, there is no word on their conditions.

At least two lanes and the part of eastbound on-ramp from Garrity were blocked in the area for more than an hour.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.