TWIN FALLS — Update: Twin Falls Police Department reports they have located Kaleb and she is safe. Officers want to thank the public for their help.

Previous information: The Twin Falls Police Department announced Friday night that they are searching for a missing woman, Scarlett Kaleb.

Kaleb, who is 38-years-old, was last seen walking near the intersection of 3000 North and 3400 East in Twin Falls, around 3 p.m Friday.

She was last seen wearing a green scrub shirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.

Kaleb is not from the area, and the police want to ensure her safety and welfare.

Anyone with further information about Scarlett Kaleb is encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.

