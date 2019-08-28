BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have found a missing 12-year-old girl, who was last seen near the intersection of Broadway and Boise avenues.

Police say Vivian was last seen at Williams Park at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and was found just after 9 p.m.

Boise Police are considered Vivian as "an endangered runaway."

Vivian was found more than two hours after Boise Police announced that she was missing.

Boise Police want to thank the community for sharing the information about the missing child and for calling in tips about her location.