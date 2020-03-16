Police find man's body in Boise Foothills near 36th Street

Police said there are no signs of foul play and the investigation began with looking into recent missing person reports.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police found a dead man's body in the Boise Foothills near North 36th Street on Monday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of a body found at about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators have made a tentative identification of the man, but the Ada County Coroner's Office will release more details later, according to investigators. The man's identification is likely to be released sometime Tuesday.

The body was found about a half-mile north of a nearby golf course in a secluded area, according to police.

Police said there are no signs of foul play and the investigation began with looking into recent missing person reports.

Watch more crime news: