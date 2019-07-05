Police say they have learned that a teenage boy who escaped from a Nampa juvenile detention center Tuesday got a ride from someone who dropped him off in Meridian.

Nasibu M. Nuro, 17, remains on the loose. Nampa Police say the teenager is violent and has a history of battery on officers.

Nuro escaped from the detention center in the area of 11th Avenue North and Interstate 84 around 3:45 p.m. Authorities have not said how he was able to get out.

On Wednesday morning, police said that they had learned someone picked Nuro up in a vehicle, then dropped him off a short time later near Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue in Meridian.

The teen's current whereabouts are unknown. Anyone who spots him is asked to contact local police immediately.

Nuro is black, with black hair and brown eyes. He is described as about 5'8" and 127 pounds, and was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt and black shorts.



