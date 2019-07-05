Update: The Boise Police Department says officers located the teen Wednesday night near 31st and Irene streets and took him into custody. He was booked into Ada County Juvenile Detention.

Nampa Police say the teenager is violent and has a history of battery on officers.

He escaped from the detention center in the area of 11th Avenue North and Interstate 84 around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have not said how he was able to get out.

On Wednesday morning, police said that they had learned someone picked him up in a vehicle, then dropped him off a short time later near Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue in Meridian.