CALDWELL — A 17-year-old Caldwell girl who was reported as an endangered runaway on Friday has been located and "safely returned to her family," police say.

Caldwell Police had asked for help locating Patricia Ramirez, who was believed to possibly be in danger.

On Sunday, police said Ramirez had been found by officers at about 8 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Everett Street. Police noted that Ramirez was alone when they found her and said that she "did not appear to have any major injuries."

Ramirez was last seen just before 7 p.m. Friday by family members in the area of 4th Avenue and Paynter Avenue. Police said at the time she could be with a man known only as "Kevin," and were concerned over her non-life threatening medical conditions.

