EAGLE, Idaho — Two officers were hospitalized Tuesday after a fight with a man who was in the throes of a mental health crisis.

Jordan J. Spohr, 29, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Police was called out to a report of a family dispute at a home near Linder Road and West Escalante Way. Officers arrived and determined that Spohr was having a mental health crisis, and placed him on a mental hold.

RELATED: As the population grows, so does the need for mental health facilities in the Treasure Valley

Spohr was handcuffed and police began trying to put him into a patrol car to drive him to a local hospital for treatment. Before they could get him in the car, however, the suspect was able to pull one of his hands free from the cuffs.

Police say Spohr started swinging, hitting both officers in the head. He ultimately fell to the ground as he continued to resist the officers.

Spohr and the officers struggled before one of the officers used a Taser on the suspect to get him under control.

Spohr later spit in the face of one of the paramedics who hade been called in to treat him and the officers for their injuries, police say.

MORE: Treasure Valley police and fire departments team up to tackle mental health in first responders

The officers and Spohr were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Both officers have been released.

Spohr was cleared medically and booked into the Ada County Jail shortly before midnight. In addition to the battery charges, Spohr is also charged with violating his probation in an arson case out of Canyon County.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.