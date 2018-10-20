BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — A Boise woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash near Baker City, Oregon.

The crash occurred at about 5:12 p.m. Pacific Time Friday, on Oregon Route 86. That is located just east of the milepost 302 interchange along Interstate 84.

Oregon State Police say preliminary information shows that Dennis Tim Cheney, 59, of Walla Walla, Washington, had parked his pickup and large flatbed trailer on the westbound shoulder of Route 86, and was out checking the air pressure on his trailer tires. Police say Adrienne Marie Larsen, 32, of Boise, struck Cheney with her Jeep SUV after crossing the right fog line while heading west on Route 86.

Cheney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 86 was closed for about four hours.

Larsen was arrested and booked into the Baker County Jail for DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants), first- and second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless endangerment.

OSP said Saturday in a news release that additional charges may be considered.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Baker County District Attorney’s Office, Baker City Fire Department, Baker Rural Fire Protection District, and Baker City Ambulance assisted OSP with the response and crash investigation.

