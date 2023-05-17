Garden City police chief submits his resignation notice to the people of Garden City

'Thank you for allowing me to serve your amazing community. I will miss serving The Garden.'

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen announced his intent to retire after 30 years of service, effective July 1.

According to a news release, Allen submitted his 'Notice of Intent to Retire' to the citizens of Garden City on Tuesday, May 16. Allen was in law enforcement for 30 years - all of which were spent serving Garden City.

The release acknowledged the timing of the announcement, stating that "it seems only fitting to announce our chief's retirement during National Police Week, a week for honoring all who serve in Law Enforcement."

"Our chief has done just that and so much more for his department and community. We will be forever grateful for his dedication to Team GCPD," the release went on to say.

Chief Allen said in his official statement, "It is with a very heavy heart that after 30 years of service (8 years as your Chief of Police) I announce my intent to retire from the Garden City Police Department, effective July 1, 2023."

Allen began his service as a reserve police officer with the City of Garden City at the age of 21, during his junior year in college in March of 1993.

He was sworn in as a full-time police officer on October 4, 1994. For the last nearly 30 years, Allen served in every division and held every rank within Garden City's police department.

"This city and the citizens have been by my side for my college graduations (Bachelors and Masters), my wedding, the births of my children and every promotion along the way," said Allen. "This city and all of you, the citizens, have touched me personally and professionally."

Allen's statement continued, "During my career, I have witnessed Garden City develop and prosper into a thriving community for which I am honored and proud to have served. During my employment as a Garden City Police Officer, I have experienced some of the most memorable events in my life. I have shared many laughs and shed a few tears with my team and the citizens."

Allen mentioned the pride he felt in the community and departments efforts in establishing the current S.E.R.V.I.C.E. (Safety, Excellence, Respect, Valor, Integrity, Community, and Empathy) motto. Which he said was attainable through a shared mission, vision and values.

"As your Chief of Police, it was my mission to model the way, challenge the process, instill accountability, and enlighten empathetic hearts," said Allen. "I hope that you have found value in the work we have accomplished together, and I pray that I met your leadership expectations."

The Garden City Police Department is an amazing department consisting of wonderful people. I recognize that my strength as a leader was only derived from all of you, the citizens, and the department members who empowered me with your trust and support."

The announcement included Allen's final statements: "I want to express my appreciation to all of you, the citizens, for allowing me to lead our excellent organization. It was my privilege and honor to serve as your Chief of Police."

"My thoughts and prayers will remain with the City of Garden City, all the citizens, and the incredible people who serve. I will be forever indebted to this city and its citizens," said Allen.

"Thank you for allowing me to serve your amazing community. I will miss serving 'The Garden'."

