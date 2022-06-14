Police asking public to avoid Mountain Home neighborhood

Mountain Home Police Department sent a public safety request, citing an ‘active scene.’

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Mountain Home Police Department sent out a public safety request saying there is an active scene on Southeast Freedom Circle.

They are asking the public to avoid the area and said they will provide more information soon.

KTVB has reached out to Elmore County Dispatch several times to try and gather more information, they would not comment on the incident and said that they will release details when appropriate.