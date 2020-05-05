Police asking for information on Caldwell man missing for nearly a month

Joshua Galvan, 35, was last in contact with his family on April 10.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a 35-year-old who was last heard from nearly a month ago.

Joshua Galvan of Caldwell was last in contact with his family on April 10. Police say he was having a conversation with his mother over Facebook Messenger on that day, but the last message she sent him went unread.

Since that time, Galvan has not responded and his location is unknown.

"The circumstances surrounding his disappearance are also unknown," the department wrote in a release.

Galvan is described as 5'9" and approximately 160 pounds, with long brown hair. He was last known to have a beard with some gray in it, according to police.