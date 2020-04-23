Police ask for help locating missing Boise teenager

Officers say 17-year-old Ravenna has been missing since Monday. She may be with a 19-year-old man.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday.

Officers are attempting to locate Ravenna who may have left home with a friend, 19-year-old Jeremy Batlle.

Police do not believe that Ravenna is in danger, but they have expressed serious concerns for her health because she failed to take needed medication when she left home.

Ravenna may be traveling in a silver Nissan Altima with California license plate number: 8JDZ761.